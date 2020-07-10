Art this Way announces two downtown murals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Art this Way and Downtown Improvement District announce two more murals to be on the lookout for downtown Fort Wayne.

Local Muralist and folktale radio host, Julia Meek, is painting a mural on the side of the former Utopian Coffee Building off of Pearl St. It will be installed August 2020.

Meek has painted other murals in Fort Wayne, including the mural on the side of Hyde Brothers Booksellers. She also participated in the Mastadons on Parade, Paddles Away, Bust a Move, and more.

Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry has completed his mural at 222 Pearl St. The mural is called, ‘I Scream Fort Wayne,’ and depicts a dog eating ice cream.

Smith’s mural is funded by a donation from Flagstar Bank. Lutheran Life Villages is funding Meek’s.

Art this Way has installed ten projects within the 99 blocks of Downtown Fort Wayne and plans to install another nine in 2020.

Art This Way is a program of the Fort Wayne Downtown Economic Improvement District. Find out more about the Alley Activation Project and ways to get involved here.