A local theater helps the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A local drive-in is hosting an event on Thursday to raise money for one of Indiana’s most important treasures.

The Indiana Broadcasters Association in partnership with Fort Wayne TV and radio stations is showing the movie “Hoosiers” at Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theater.

IBA is donating 100% of each admission ticket to the Indiana Hoosier Gym located in Knightstown, IN. Due to the pandemic suspending visitors and tournaments to the gym, it has been empty.

“Revenue to support the daily operations of Knightstown’s Hoosier Gym landmark usually comes in from both visitors and basketball events played on the historic hardwood. But since March, the gym has been virtually empty,” said IBA Executive Director Dave Arland. “So, we’re doing our part to help an iconic Hoosier site and provide a fun venue for a night out at the theater – in a responsible way.”

Bob Garner, author of Eleven Life Lessons and Events Coordinator of the Hoosier Gym, will be at the showing to sign copies of his new book that explains how the movie has impacted his life and what lessons can be learned from the movie.

“Hoosiers” was filmed in 1896 and tells the story of the Hickory Huskers, a small-town basketball team, that won the state basketball tournament.

Tickets are $20 a car, and only cash is accepted.

To find out more on this event or to purchase tickets visit HelpHoosierGym.com.