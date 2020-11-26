First News shares Thanksgiving leftover recipes for everyone

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s Thanksgiving Day and time to eat the traditional meal with turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, corn, and green beans. This year, there may be more leftovers than normal due to the smaller gatherings because of the ongoing pandemic. Don’t let the leftovers go to waste! WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson and Breann Boswell have put together some simple recipes for you to make with all the turkey sitting in your refrigerator.

Before the recipes, we would like to share a tradition Breann Boswell does with her family each year, making butter. It’s not as hard as it may seem and something simple to add to your Thanksgiving plans today.

Making Butter

A tradition you can start today with your family. All you need is a pint of heavy whipping cream.

The butter on the show was shaken and then sat in the refrigerator for a little while which is why it didn’t separate as well. The butter below that we made on air turned out much better.

The song gives it a special touch:

Shake, shake, shake, butter you will make.

Churn, churn, churn, now it’s your turn.

What the buttermilk looks like being poured off from the butter.

The perfect appetizer or football watching snack from delish.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients: 1/2 c. shredded Colby-Jack, plus more for topping

2 tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan

1/2 onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 c. mayonnaise

1 c. diced turkey

1 round loaf sourdough bread

1/2 bunch chives, diced (for garnish, optional) Directions: Preheat oven to 350°. In a large mixing bowl, mix cheeses, onion, garlic, mayonnaise and turkey until just combined, then set aside. Carve the top of the sourdough bread off using a serrated knife, being careful not to cut through to the bottom of the loaf. Pull off the piece of bread, creating a ‘lid’ to the dip, and use your hands to tear out the inside of the bread, forming a bowl. Pour the cheese dip into the bread bowl, and top with additional Colby-Jack and a light sprinkle of chives. Bake for 20 minutes, or until cheese on top has melted and turned a light, golden brown. Chop the bread bowl ‘lid’ and pieces you tore out of the bowl into bite-sized bits. Serve alongside the dip.

Tasty no cook lunch from Good Housekeeping.

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients: 4 oz. brie cheese, at room temperature

4 10-inch wraps

1 lb. roasted turkey, sliced

1/4 cup of whole berry cranberry sauce

2 cup arugula Directions: Spread softened brie on wraps. Top with turkey, cranberry sauce, and arugula and roll tightly.

This cozy soup recipe might be your new favorite the way to use up leftovers from delish.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes