First Merchants Bank responses to closure of Markle location

MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — The town of Markle will soon be losing its only bank and in response, area leaders are asking residents to remove their accounts.

Earlier this year during a Department of Financial Institution members meeting, First Merchants Bank announced the closure of its Markle location. The bank is located on Morse Street, in downtown Markle.

The nearly 10,000-square foot building sits on less than an acre of land and has two drive-thru lanes. First Merchants is asking $575,000 for the property. The location also has a five-year restricted deed against another bank or credit union buying and using the property. The move has many in the community frustrated and upset.

“It’s very disheartening,” said Assistant Director of Operations for the town of Markle Mike Grant. “We really need a brick and mortar bank. It’s been here for quite some time and it will be missed.”

Over the past decade, the location on Morse Street has seen a wide array of bank ownership. Most recently in 2017, Independent Alliance Banks (IAB), merged with First Merchants. However, the community has always had a bank.

The town’s elderly population and less technical savvy community relied on the brick-and-mortar bank for their financial needs. With the closure of the Markle location, residents will have to travel to neighboring Bluffton and Huntington to use First Merchant banking centers.

With an empty building downtown and no bank, town leaders are concerned that it will deter more small businesses from moving in Markle.

WANE 15 reached out to the First Merchant Bank to learn more about the reason for the closure and why the bank won’t sell the location to another bank. A representative for the financial intuition said that the closure is ‘common industry practice.’

For the past several years, First Merchants has been investing in our vision for a banking delivery transformation that will serve as a catalyst for our company’s future. We are continuing to build on our commitment of meeting the evolving needs of current and prospective clients, while balancing the needs of our communities, by adapting to the increased utilization of mobile and online banking services, along with changes in banking center interactions. The transformation starts with implementing changes to our banking center network, which includes consolidation of 17 banking centers across Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois by April 30, 2021. As part of this transformation, multiple locations will begin operating under a Universal Banker model. Under this model, banking center teammates will be cross-trained to meet client needs via streamlined client interactions – ranging from support with downloading and using the First Merchants mobile app to providing guidance to support a client’s financial goals and objectives. Financial savings and efficiencies from banking center consolidations will be reinvested across our footprint through a significant investment in digital banking and in-branch technology. As the role of the banking center changes, we must enhance our network and ensure our bankers are fully empowered to meet the evolving needs of clients. The plan includes improvements to existing banking centers, featuring enhanced renovations and a more streamlined client experience. We will also enhance our ATM network in all markets. Taken as a whole, we believe these changes will allow First Merchants to remain a trusted choice as an industry leader for our clients, attract and retain high-performing teammates, and continue to serve as a reliable and strong investment for our shareholders. Chad Mertz, Hirons Director of Strategic Communication

WANE 15 was able to confirm another competing bank is in negotiations to purchase and locate in Markle. However, First Merchants Bank rejected the first offer. When asked about the possible sale, First Merchants Bank representative said they could not “speak to negotiation related to the sale of the property.”

First Merchant Bank says they will place an ATM inside town limits at the corner of W. Logan Street and Drive Annette Drive for members to use.