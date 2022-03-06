DUXBURY, Mass. (CBS) – The Duxbury Fire Department in Duxbury, Massachusetts rescued a dog named Tuukka after he fell through the ice into frigid water on Saturday.

Firefighters using survival suits went into the water to bring the labradoodle to safety.

“Tuukka is doing great and was reunited with his owner. Reminder the only safe ice is at the rink,” firefighters posted.

Firefighters are urging people to stay off the ice with temperatures warming up in Massachusetts and spring just around the corner.