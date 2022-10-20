FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter was injured while battling a fire at an apartment complex Thursday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., FWFD was called to the 5500 block of Lois Lane at the Time Corners Crossing Apartments.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, no one was home when a small fire sparked in the back bedroom of an apartment.

It took 20 minutes to put it out.

The firefighter who was hurt was taken to a local hospital, but the severity of his injures were not made clear in a release from FWFD.

Residents of neighboring apartments were evacuated as a precaution.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department added a reminder in its release for everyone to check their smoke detectors and change their batteries on a regular basis.

This apartment did have a a working smoke detector.