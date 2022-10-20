FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter was hurt while battling a fire in a southwest Fort Wayne apartment Thursday morning.

Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 5517 Lois Lane, in the Time Corners Crossing Apartments complex off Getz Road, on a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke around the front door. Inside the apartment, a small fire was found in a back bedroom, a report said.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes, according to the report.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, the report said.

A firefighter was hurt during the call, the report said. The extent of their injuries was not reported. The firefighter was taken to a “local medical facility” for treatment, the report said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.