Fire damaged a building at 3300 Lower Huntington Road on Friday, May 8, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A building on Fort Wayne’s far southwest side was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to a structure at 3300 Lower Huntington Road, at the intersection with Ideal Avenue.

Six engines responded. Firefighters were able to get the fire contained within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown.