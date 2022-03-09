FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to relieve some stress in your life, a new yoga studio might be the answer.

Discover Yoga opened its doors on February 5th at the beautiful Belle Castle Fort Wayne. Yoga is a great way to not only relieve stress, but increases flexibility, muscle strength and tone, and weight reduction.

Chelsea Vona, owner of Discover Yoga, has always been passionate about yoga and is happy to finally have her own class. She has been doing yoga for 7 years and has held classes around Fort Wayne, including monthly Sunday classes at Promenade Park. Yoga not only improves your flexibility, it can also improve your strength/.

“The common misconception that people have about yoga is that it’s mostly for flexibility. With yoga you can work out other muscles you never use and build that strength not only in your core but all throughout your body.” Chelsea Vona, owner of Discover Yoga

She has classes everyday of the week, including 30 minute classes for lunch and the evening. Anyone can attend her classes, whether you’re a beginner or more experienced, advanced body to advanced practitioner. For more on how to join a class and class times, you can visit their website.