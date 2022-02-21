INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Looking for information on state parks, forests, fishing or the best values in outdoor recreation across the state?

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has hooked everyone up by posting the annual Recreation and Fishing Regulations guides on the web for free.

The Recreation Guide is the source for information on anything from parks to forests to nature preserves and inns and DNR properties. It can be found here.

The Fishing Regulations Guide provides about everything anyone could want to know about fishing in Indiana, including how to buy a fishing license and size and bag limits That guide can be found here.

Free printed copies of the guides will soon be available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties, according to state officials.