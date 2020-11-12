Final journey home for WWII Marine

A World War II veteran who was on a Northeast Indiana Honor Flight in 2018, had a very special escort to his final resting place.

Allen Akins served in the Marines and was at Iwo Jima when the iconic flag was raised. Akins passed away this past June.

He was living in Arizona at the time, but Amy Dohner from the Fort Wayne Marine Corps League made a very special flight to escort his ashes to Michigan, where he’s now buried.

The Phoenix Marine Corp League also put on a special honor ceremony at the airport.

In 2018, Akins shared with WANE 15 what he remembered about Iwo Jima.

“I had made two invasions before Iwo Jima and I thought I’d never be home again and I gave up the idea of coming back alive, but then I saw that flag being raised and I turned to my friends and said it looks like we’ve got a chance of getting back home,” Akins said in 2018 while standing in front of the Iwo Jima memorial in Washington DC. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the flag at Iwo Jima and all the people who gave their lives and were killed so we could have freedom in this country.”



Akins is buried with his wife Camille, who was a Marine sergeant during World War II.