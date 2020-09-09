Female in serious condition after crash involving semi

Female driver in serious condition after crash involving semi.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A female driver is in serious condition after late night crash on Tuesday involving a semi.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of Crescent Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard.

The semi was traveling East on Coliseum when it ran a red light. The car was going north on Crescent when it hit the rear tires of the semi’s trailer.

The female driver was pinned inside the vehicle.

Once freed, medics transported her to the hospital in serious condition. When arriving at the hospital they confirmed she has non-life threatening injuries.