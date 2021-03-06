FEMA to assist Ohio in mass vaccination site in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a mass vaccination clinic with the capacity to administer 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day will open in Cleveland this month with support from the Biden administration.

The community vaccination center will open on March 17 at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center in downtown Cleveland after state and federal officials designated the area based on its proximity to high-risk communities and medically underserved populations.

The doses that will be administered at the center will be in addition to the state’s regular vaccine allotment after many governors became reluctant to take part if it meant sharing part of their statewide allocation.