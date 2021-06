FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Public Library is getting ready for summer. A new forgiveness program for late books is something to look for.

The Allen County Library’s Fresh Start Program is for cardholders ages 17 and under and is already in effect. The library also has additional services such as virtual library and databases, WIFI hotspot and more. The Spark Program is open now and runs through July 31st. More information can be found here.