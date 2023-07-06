FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of a non-profit purporting to help with legal aid for those in need is now accused of bilking the government out of more than $166,000 in emergency rental funds given out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal grand jury indicted Dora T. Boyd on 18 counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court late last month and authorities unsealed the case against her Wednesday.

Boyd, according to court documents, owned and operated a small nonprofit in Allen County called Sowing Seeds Outreach beginning in January 2020.

For about eight months in 2021, Boyd is accused of using Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds – which Congress made available to assist households and individuals unable to pay rent or utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic – to go fund her nonprofit.

According to court records, this is how the scheme to defraud the government worked:

Boyd would fraudulently submit applications to the City of Fort Wayne, which handled the emergency rental funds for the region, claiming to be the landlord or landlord’s agent for roughly 18 tenants.

Some of the tenants she claimed to represent, though, never authorized Boyd to use their addresses to apply for rental assistance or collect payments, according to court documents. In fact, court documents said, no such landlord and tenant relationship existed between Boyd and the names she listed on applications for rental assistance.

Boyd also submitted applications for tenants who did not reside at listed addresses. Boyd is also accused of submitting altered or false lease agreements and 1099 tax forms to show proof of residence in some of these applications.

In all, roughly $400,000 disappeared, according to court documents.

Investigators said in court documents about $166,000 of that money went to Sowing Seed Outreach.

Court documents did not make clear where the rest of the money went.

Boyd was arrested in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, booked into an area jail and then released.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison or a fine of $250,000, or a combination of prison time and a fine, according to court documents.