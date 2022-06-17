FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 60-year-old Fort Wayne man received a 19-year prison sentence on Thursday for possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a dug trafficking crime, according to federal prosecutors.

Michael Teems was stopped by law enforcement and arrested based on an outstanding warrant in Ohio in January of 2020, according to a media release from U.S. District Court prosecutors. From his home in Fort Wayne, various drugs were seized including methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl pills, along with ammunition, a scale and body armor, federal prosecutors said.

Teems admitted he had obtained large quantities of methamphetamine and other drugs periodically since November 2019 and also admitted to carrying a firearm for protection during his drug trafficking activities, prosecutors said.

In his interview with investigators, Teems admitted he met with a supplier about every other day for drug transactions at his supplier’s home and his own home, according to court documents. Sometimes, they the would meet in parking lots to make drug deals, these court documents said.

Teems told investigators the quantities of methamphetamines ranged from a quarter-pound to half-pounds and kilograms prior to his arrest, according to court documents.

Eventually, Teems pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Based on his criminal history in Ohio, he was determined to be a a career offender and received a sentence based on that criminal history, according to prosecutors.