FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A U.S. District Court judge has sided with inmates in a class action lawsuit that claimed the Allen County Jail is “chronically and seriously overcrowded” and violates the 8th and 14th amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment.

Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered Thursday the Allen County Sheriff and Allen County commissioners need to make immediate changes at the jail.

The class action lawsuit was filed by Vincent Morris, at one point an inmate, in 2020. The suit was filed on Morris’ own behalf as well as the current and future inmates of the jail against the sheriff’s office.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana provided legal counsel for Morris.

When reached for comment on Thursday’s decision, Sheriff David Gladieux released this statement:

“Pending further litigation, the department will defer to the county attorney, assigned to the case, Spencer Feighner.”

The suit alleged the jail operates at well beyond 100% capacity, which is 741 beds. It also said many cells have extra beds laid on the floor called “boats” which increase violence and unrest. Paired with the allegations that security is lax inside certain cell blocks and recreational time is limited, the suit claimed safety of inmates is often at risk.

The class action suits described the cause of action as violations of the 8th and 14th Amendments, more commonly referred to as the amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment as well as guaranteeing equal rights to all people before the law.