FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After the June 13 derecho that hit northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, The U.S. Small Business Administration made low-interest loans available to residents and businesses.

The loans are available to residents in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells, and Whitley Counties in Indiana as well as Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties in Ohio.

While the filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 6, 2022, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is April 10, 2023, the ability to do an in-person application concludes on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center the SBA opened at the Southwest Allen County Fire District Station 1 at 7001 Old Trail Road closes for good Thursday afternoon.

“We ask you to please consider this as an option if you need a loan to recuperate long-term from this disaster,” Liliana Tschanett said. Take advantage of the fact that we are here. We can answer questions. We can help you through the process.”

Tschanett is a Public Affairs Specialist for the SBA. She told WANE 15 that 46 residents and business owners have visited the loan center.

“We hope that we’ve impacted, positively, your community and that we can help in the long run,” she added.

Information on the loans and who is eligible can be found in the story below:

Once the center closes, applications can still be submitted through the SBA’s website.