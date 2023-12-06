FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – According to the FBI, groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS will likely use the Israel-Hamas war to increase calls for violence in the United States this holiday season. CBS reports a joint bulletin released by the FBI shows the most likely targets include churches, synagogues, and members of the Jewish community.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the US is facing the highest risk of attack in years, and that terrorists may exploit the southern border. According to the FBI, all necessary measures are being taken to identify and disrupt potential attacks as foreign terrorist organizations openly call for strikes against Americans. According to CBS, Christopher Wray also says threats received by the US have reached a ‘whole other level’ since the Israel-Hamas war began October 7.

Wray recently urged US senators to reauthorize a program that allows the federal government to collect – without a warrant – the communications of targeted foreigners outside the US. Lawmakers on both sides have criticized the program following revelations that FBI analysts unduly searched the database for information about people tied to the January 6 Capitol riot, as well as racial justice protests in 2020. The surveillance program can also capture communications of American citizens and others in the US when they’re in contact with targeted foreigners; the program is set to expire at the end of the year.

CBS reports there is currently no indication that Hamas has the intent or capability to conduct operations inside the US; however, the FBI has not yet discounted the possibility that Hamas could attempt such operations.

Here’s how you can help:

The Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center operates the “If You See Something Say Something” tip line, which you can use to report suspicious criminal or terrorist activity. According to IIFC, suspicious activity may include the following:

Suspisious persons taking photos or videos of buildings, bridges, or other locations

Suspicious persons asking unusual or detailed questions about security, public transport, or facilities

Cars which look out-of-place or suspicious

Boxes or packages which seem out-of-place or suspicious

Persons leaving quickly when seen or approached

A strong odor coming from a building or car

Persons who appear to be over dressed for the type of weather

IIFC urges you to keep in mind what to describe if you submit a tip. If you can, provide the activity, or what the suspicious person(s) is doing. Provide the exact location, number of people, ages, gender, and physical descriptions. Try to include the time, date, and duration of what’s happened. If possible, describe equipment used like a car, tools, cameras, guns, etc.

You can reach the IIFC tip line by calling 1 (877) 226-1026. If you have an emergency, please call 911 or a local law enforcement agency. To learn more about the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center or the “If You See Something Say Something” tip line, click here or visit www.in.gov/iifc.