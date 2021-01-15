FBI post-digital billboards to help find those involved in Capitol riots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help with identifying those involved in the violence displayed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Billboards were pushed out nationally Thursday night in hopes to receive tips and identify individuals involved. Currently, there is a billboard in Fort Wayne located on Jefferson Boulevard and Park Drive.

The billboard asks that if you have any information you can report fbi.gov/USCapitol or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

“Like FBI field offices across the county, FBI Indianapolis is receiving tips regarding Hoosiers who may have been at the Capitol building in Washington, DC Jan. 6. Any subjects that are arrested/indicted will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.” FBI Indianapolis Office

The FBI has charged several people due to crimes related to the capitol protest. At the time this article was posted no one from Indiana has been charged. To see those charged click here.