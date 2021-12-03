Fauci calls out Fox News for letting host compare him to Nazi doctor: ‘Astounded’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (The Hill) – Anthony Fauci on Thursday blasted Fox News and said he was “astounded” that the network did not discipline host Lara Logan for comparing him to the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

“What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that,” the chief White House medical adviser said in an appearance on MSNBC.

He said it was an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps.

“It’s unconscionable what she said. She was being totally slanderous to me and, as usual, had no idea what she was talking about,” he said.

Fox News did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele … the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said on Monday during “Fox News Primetime.”

“And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this. Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies,” she added.

After her comments, Logan was condemned by Jewish organizations — including the Anti-Defamation League and the Auschwitz Memorial.

The American Jewish Committee also tweeted asking “why is Fox News staying silent?” in response to Logan doubling down on her comments.

ADL spokesperson Jake Hyman said in a statement to CNN, “Logan and the network seem to be immune to shame and allergic to remorse.”

Fauci has been a target for criticism from GOP members of Congress and conservative media figures since the early months of the pandemic.