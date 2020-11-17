Father charged after toddler son accidentally shoots himself

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged an Ohio father after his toddler son accidentally shot himself with a gun the man left on a couch while playing a video game.

Demonte Walker Sr. was charged Monday with child endangerment. It’s not known if the 24-year-old Columbus man has retained an attorney.

The shooting occurred shortly late Monday morning at a Columbus home. Authorities say Walker told police he had his handgun with him and had put it on the couch next to himself.

His 23-month-old son soon picked up the gun and shot himself in the abdomen. The child remains hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to recover.