Father charged after toddler son accidentally shoots himself

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have charged an Ohio father after his toddler son accidentally shot himself with a gun the man left on a couch while playing a video game.
Demonte Walker Sr. was charged Monday with child endangerment. It’s not known if the 24-year-old Columbus man has retained an attorney.
The shooting occurred shortly late Monday morning at a Columbus home. Authorities say Walker told police he had his handgun with him and had put it on the couch next to himself.
His 23-month-old son soon picked up the gun and shot himself in the abdomen. The child remains hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to recover.
