Faster Wi-Fi on its way to help parents and kids stuck at home

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Qualcomm is releasing new Wi-Fi technology that will reportedly provide faster connectivity to smartphones, laptops and other mobile devices.

The San Diego-based company is unveiling new Wi-Fi chips with the capability of boosting speeds and capacity for home and business needs, which is welcome news for many people who are either working from home or have children taking classes online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicolas and Natalie Santiago play video games on their iPads. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The technology is called Wi-Fi 6E, its processors can deliver speeds between 3 and 3.6 gigabits per second to all sorts of devices such as tablets, laptops and smartphones according to Qualcomm executives.

“We are going through a very exciting phase in the world of Wi-Fi,” said Rahul Patel, senior VP and general m anager of connectivity for the company. “It will be a significant upgrade from where the home was in terms of Wi-Fi connectivity six or nine months back.”

Patel said the new Wi-Fi innovation will deliver glitch-free video calls for people working from home and faster downloads when multiple devices are connected.

“Gaming and virtual reality experiences will improve dramatically,” Patel said.

According to Patel, the new Wi-Fi 6E will be available by the end of this year, while laptops with the technology are likely to hit the market in the first half of next year.

Qualcomm says schools like Birney Elementary should also see the benefit from new Wi-Fi technology unveiled by the company. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Patel said this technology will also help schools as it allows for wider connectivity and in neighborhoods where resources may be lacking.

“This allows more kids to participate especially in places where they don’t have access to Wi-Fi through public hub where they can go to.”

