FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Is this article loading too slowly?

Well, not to worry, because Comcast announced on Monday plans to increase gigabit speeds for residents and small businesses in the Huntington and Andrews area by Friday, April 22.

The enhancement is part of Comcast’s $548 million in investments to make sure residents receive gigabit speeds over the communications lines most customers already have in their homes and offices without any costly construction of new network facilities.

As residents rely on the internet now more than ever to work and learn from home, we have the advanced technology in place to meet this growing demand,” said Tim Collins, senior vice president of Comcast in Indiana. “And by using our existing network, we can provide business customers the flexibility to easily and affordably increase internet speeds.”