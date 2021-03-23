Farmers, legislators raise concerns over bank loan officer involved in grain mills failure and Grain Indemnity Board

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The failures of grain mill failures of Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain have raised a lot of questions over the past year. One of those questions surrounds the First Farmers Bank and Trust loan officer who is also a board member of the Indiana Grain Indemnity Fund.

The Indiana Grain Indemnity Fund is a fund set up by farmers with farmers’ money. Much like insurance when a grain failure happens farmers who put money in the fund will receive 80% of their money lost. The fund has a group of board members assigned to oversee this process.

First Farmers Bank & Trust first filed to foreclosure on Salamonie Mills back in March 2020. Since the additional documents were filed WANE 15 noticed some coincidences in the documents.

According to court documents, owners of the Salamone Mills had defaulted on two separate loans of more than $8 million to First Farmers Bank & Trust. One loan was issued back in August 2013 while the second was issued in October 2019.

During WANE 15’s first interview with lawmakers in early January, legislators mentioned that farmers had told them they started to see bounced checks from the mills as early as Sept. 2019, before the owner received a second loan.

During an information meeting with farmers, Indiana Grain Buyer Director Harry Wilmoth mentioned that the state was notified of bounced checks started bouncing in Jan. 2020 yet the state didn’t come in until March. If this was the case question remains on if the state knew about the bounced check or if the state was notified and never looked into it. And if checks were bouncing before the owner took out a second loan how did the owner get a second and then a third loan.

Both loans were issued by First Farmers Bank & Trust Senior Vice President Commercial and Ag Lender Mark Wolf. That name might sound familiar to producers. Wolf is currently an active and voting member on the Indiana Grain Indemnity Fund, which helps pay farmers in the event of a grain failure. Documents on the state’s website show that Wolf is appointed by ‘the largest Indiana organization exclusively representing the interests of bankers.’

In the state of Indiana, a bank can foreclose on a property if the owner has not made payments for a period of time. The question many farmers have asked WANE 15 is, why didn’t Wolf tell the state that Salamonie Mills was failing to pay on his loans earlier?

The answer is complicated. That why legislators have added a definition of conflict of interest as “having or representing a person who has a direct or indirect financial interest in a licensee.” The bill in the senate would also improve transparency and oversight within the Indiana Grain Buyers and Licensing Agency.

Wolf was present during the Grain Indemnity Funds vote on farmers’ compensation for Agland Grain but abstained. He was also not present during the Salamonie Mills vote in December.

During a Third House legislative forum in Bluffton, Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Marke), Rep. Dan Leonard (R-Huntington), and Matt Lehman (R-Berne) answered questions about bills making their way through the house and senate. During the meeting, the discussion soon turned to the bills related to the grain mills.

Holdman says he has seen financial documents that show the grain mill owner had a deficit worth for years. Reports for 2017, 2018, and 2019 all so a negative net worth. Holdman, who worked in banking for several years, said he didn’t understand why that wasn’t caught before a second loan was issued to the bank in 2019.

Lehman added that there’s evidence that the licenses for Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain should have been pulled earlier than they were. In September the mill bounced checks. However, due to the bank giving the mills a second loan there’s evidence that’s the reason they weren’t pulled.

Both bills have made it out of their chambers of origin and are now waiting for a hearing. Holdman says he will lobby to get a six-month provision put back into the bill. This would cover farmers out of the 15-month failure date. The last day for the third reading of Senate bills in the House is April 19 and the following day for House bills in the Senate.

WANE 15 reached out to the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency and the Indiana Grain Indemnity Fund to see if Mark Wolf and Director Harry Wilmoth were going to step down. A spokesperson for the state said, “ISDA maintains no documents responsive to those requests.”

We also reached out to First Farmers Bank and Trust for a statement. At the time the article was published no statement was provided.