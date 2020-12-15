Fantasy of Lights to open earlier to address long lines

The following information was provided by Blue Jacket

The 2020 Fantasy of Lights event attendance is on pace to surpass previous record totals, and with the busiest dates ahead, Blue Jacket is planning to open earlier to accommodate patrons for the popular annual Christmas season event.

Starting immediately, Blue Jacket will open the event to patrons at 5:30 PM through Christmas Eve. They are hoping this will provide a way to get the lines started earlier to alleviate long waits in traffic.

Blue Jacket is crediting their rise in attendance to a couple of things. One is a desire for Northeast Indiana residents to participate in a safe event that has become tradition for them. The other is the introduction of their first-ever Christmas market, located at the end of the traditional Fantasy of Lights route, in the Foellinger Theatre Parking lot.

The market features unique food and craft vendors, Christmas music, photo taking opportunities in larger-than-life displays and in a safe, controlled atmosphere approved by the Board of Health. It also features nightly visits from Santa. It will reopen Dec. 17 and run through Dec. 23. Through its first three days, more than 2100 visitors visited the market.

Admission for the Christmas Market is free with your admission to the drive-through portion of the event, which is $10 per car. Additional fees apply to vehicles of 12 or more people.

The Fantasy of Lights event is held in Franke Park and is a 2-mile route which features at least 130 scenes made up of over 400 pieces, which is 7 more scenes than last year.