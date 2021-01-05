Family Video closing all stores, including 2 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Family Video announced it is closing all of its stores nationwide, including two in Fort Wayne. The company operates more than 250 stores nationwide including ones in Angola, Auburn, Columbia City, Kendallville, Huntington, Wabash, and Warsaw. In Ohio there are stores in Defiance and Van Wert.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Fort Wayne and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

According to a news release, Family Video has served the Fort Wayne community since 2003. Customers can still purchase movies, games, and CBD products at www.familyvideo.com. to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise. The stores will officially close when inventory is sold out.