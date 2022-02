SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WISC) The family of late race car driver Kevin Olson gathered at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin to give him one last victory lap. Olson , 70, passed away earlier this month in a car crash.

A car with his coffin took a lap on the track as family and community members watched. Over 100 people gathered to tell stories and celebrate Olson’s life and legacy.

Olson was a 5-time champion of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association.