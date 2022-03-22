FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week, Kevin Rowan died in an early-morning crash on US 27 near Hessen Cassel Road.

As Rowan’s family grieves, they’ve found a way to honor him. Rowan’s wife, Leigh Rowan, issued this statement to WANE 15:

“Kevin Rowan found tremendous pride in obtaining the rank of an Eagle Scout. As a celebration of Kevin’s life, the Rowan family reflects on his love for the outdoors, camping, and his time Scouting through the establishment of the Kevin Rowan C.O. Mollenhour Camp Memorial fund. The fund will support Allen County youth by inspiring love for nature and raising awareness for conservation. The Rowan Family desires to provide an opportunity for Allen County youth to have a positive experience that will build self-confidence through the team building and individual responsibility lessons through various outdoor activities while attending C.O. Mollenhour Camp. Founded on teaching the principles of conservation, the camp provides attendees engaging exposure to various first responder and conservation careers within the community. The camp is comprised of an annual boys week and a separate girls week for youth ages 9 to 14 promoting the development of various outdoor life skills ranging from but not limited to; Hunter and Boater Education certification, ATV and Tree stand safety, native Indiana animal identification, proper handling of firearms and shooting sports, fishing with local Bass Club members, ICO SCUBA and river rescue demonstrations, educational sessions with fisheries biologists, bow fishing demonstrations, and trapping and skinning demonstrations. The fund is available to any youth in Allen County that are ages 9 to 14 that desires to attend C.O. Mollenhour Camp. The Rowan Family looks forward to empowering Allen County Youth through the develop of their life skills. Funding selections will be made by the Rowan Family with the support of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne. “

Donations to the Kevin Rowan C.O. Moellenhour Camp Memorial Fund can be made here.

Leigh Rowan and her daughter Bridjet Musser run the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market. WANE 15 spoke with Musser Tuesday about her dad.

“He was amazing. So, he did the best he can to live the best life that he could. And he had worked so hard, all the way up until this point and he was really looking forward to retirement and calming down, but I don’t think calming down was going to actually occur. But he was really looking forward to working with mom further with the farmers market, side by side because that was something you really enjoyed doing with her,” Musser said.

She added that her parents were close to having their retirement home finished and ready to live in.

The farmers market is set to move to Union Street Market at Electric Works when it opens later this year. Musser said it won’t be easy when they officially move to their new year-round home and her dad isn’t there to see it.

“That’s gonna be pretty rough,” Musser said. “That is going to be very difficult, and when that happens it’ll be fresh again, in that sense, but you know, he would have loved to have been there for that time.”

The crash Rowan was in is still under investigation.