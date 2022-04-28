FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive.

“I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide and the woman he was with, 21-year-old Alize Wiley’s death a homicide.

Walter Lewis was at a nearby apartment when he heard the gunshots, but he didn’t realize what happened.

“You hear people arguing and stuff like that and whatever. Kind of didn’t pay no attention. You hear like muffled pops,” Lewis said.

When officers got to the apartment, they saw someone holding a weapon. They tried to get the person to come out, but were unsuccessful.

Just after midnight on Thursday, additional resources were called out the the scene to assist and a standoff ensued for two hours.

“Early this morning we came outside and seen and noticed that two people were killed and we didn’t know how,” Lewis said.

After hearing the information from the coroner’s report Thursday, Lewis is still in disbelief.

“It’s just crazy and a lot of this stuff is senseless acts and whatever,” Lewis said.

Now, Morgan is left with more questions than answers about what led up to the homicide-suicide.

“How? How? How could that have been a choice. I don’t understand,” Morgan said.