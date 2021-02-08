Family asks for help finding loved on Missing Person Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Driving through headwaters park on Clinton Street, you can see colored ribbon wrapped around the trees. The ribbons are in honor of National Missing Persons Day.

According to the Indiana State Police Department there are more than a thousand Hoosiers missing in the state.

One of those missing is Fort Wayne resident Kevin Nguyen. He went missing in 2018.

Nguyen’s grandmother Dee Campbell. She says she’s holding out hope that her grandson will be found so she can find peace.

“There’s nothing,” Dee Campbell said. “Someone who’s lost a child or brother or mother, they’ve laid that person to rest and they can go cry. Not with a missing person. You don’t have anything.”

If you know anything about Nguyen’s disappearance or about any missing person’s report call police.