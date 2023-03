FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Grand Wayne Center welcomed back the FAME festival over the weekend for its 36th consecutive year.

According to a release, the event featured a wide variety of student art displays and performances including piano, vocal, dance, and drama. Workshops including guest musicians, dancers, and visual artists were also at the festival.

Admission was free for those 18 or younger and $5 for adults. The festival ran March 11-12.