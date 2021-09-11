Fallen Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez arrives home to Indiana

A Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Ind., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. President Joe Biden embarked on a solemn journey Sunday to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Sunday, the body of Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez, 22, Logansport, will be transported to Indiana. Sanchez was one of 13 US military members killed on Aug. 26 while serving on active duty in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana. (U.S. Marines via AP)

Sanchez’s body will arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base at approximately 10:30 a.m. A procession escorting his body to Logansport will depart the airbase at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The procession route will run as follows:

North on Foreman from the base;

West or left on SR 218 to US 35;

North or right on US 35 to East Main Street (Logansport);

Right on East Main Street;

Continuing west on East Main Street to Burlington Avenue;

Turning north or right on Burlington (Burlington turns into 3rd Street);

Continuing north to East Market Street;

Turning east or right on East Market, continue east on Market Street to 18th Street;

Turning north or left on 18th Street, staying on 18th Street for two blocks;

Turning west or left onto Broadway for 1 ½ blocks and arriving at Gundrum Funeral Home on 1603 East Broadway.

The procession will stop for approximately 30 seconds at a garrison flag to be positioned at Market and 8th Streets in Logansport.

Those wishing to honor Corporal Sanchez’s ultimate sacrifice to our country are encouraged to line the procession route. Suggested viewing areas are Foreman near Grissom Air Reserve Base, along State Road 218 and U.S. 35 in Walton, and along the entire route in Logansport.