“Faith” is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a story that took root more than 50 years ago. “I got a book in Sunday school about a little boy who planted a grapefruit tree,” said Cara Bair. “I was three and I wanted to do it.”

That’s exactly what Bair did. “We had grapefruit for supper that night. I found a seed and my mother and I got a styrofoam cup. Then we got some dirt and planted it and sat it in a window.”

But the tree didn’t grow, so Bair decided to ask for some help. “I knelt down in front of the grapefruit tree in front of the window praying please little grapefruit help my grapefruit plant to grow.”

And it did. Six feet and 52 years later the dwarf grapefruit tree is still growing, after a few close calls. “My father died. It had been at his home for awhile,” said Bair. “It got moved four or five times and it lost all of its leaves three or four times.”

A dwarf grapefruit tree can grow to be up to 12 feet tall. Bair and her husband Shaun decided it was time for their little tree to serve a bigger purpose outside their home, so they gave it to their place of worship, Ridge Church at 6424 St. Joe Road in Fort Wayne.

“I thought the congregation needs to see this” said Pastor John Moser. “The church immediately named it Faith, so we want to think of faith every time we see it. Our goal is to keep it alive. We’re going to do the best we can. Part of the end of the story was what are we going to do with the tree and I said we’ll put it in our permanent collection here.”

As for what kind of grapefruit the tree grows, Bair said she doesn’t know. “Everybody keeps asking me so has it ever had grapefruits on it? “No,” she laughed.

But Faith has already surpassed the average life expectancy for a tree its type and size which is 50 years. As for whether it will ever bear fruit, Bair said just have a little faith. “It’s a sign of hope in this very difficult time for so many people and I just want to tell people that this is hope.”

Bair said she is thinking about possibly writing a children’s book about Faith.

