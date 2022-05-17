GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) – It was a difficult, emotional day at Fairfield High School. Friends, family, teammates, coaches, and those in the community came out to remember the late Kadin Schrock and support the Fairfield boy’s baseball team.

Schrock passed away on Sunday in Syracuse, right around the northern border of Kosciusko County and Elkhart County. He was only 16 years old. According to the DNR, his body was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform. Emergency crews later found his body floating in five feet of water.

Schrock participated in baseball, football, and wrestling at Fairfield High School. A gathering was held around 5:30 PM Tuesday evening in front of the school. Before the boy’s baseball team went to play their first game without Schrock, a moment of remembrance was held. People lined the walkway between the school and the bus as the team walked out. Members of the team boarded the bus and then everyone gathered around the bus for a circle of prayer.

The bus then departed for the team’s game at Westview High School. A big crowd turned out for the 7 PM game. Players went about their business before a pregame tribute was held for Schrock. Westview extended their thoughts and prayers to Fairfield. Westview’s public address announcer became choked up as he expressed how sad he felt about Fairfield taking the field without one of their own. He said to the team “So leave everything you have on the dirt for Kadin and each other as you finish up this baseball season. What you learn in this season will no doubt be greater than any stat or ballgame.”

Westview donated the gate admissions to the Schrock family and left a gift of memorial wind chimes for the Fairfield baseball family.

Visitation for Schrock will be on Sunday, May 22rd, 2022, from 2 PM to 7 PM at Maple City Chapel, Goshen, and from 9 AM to 9:30 AM prior to the 10 AM funeral on Monday, May 23rd, also at Maple City Chapel. Pastor Joe Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Jackson Cemetery, Benton.

To find out where you can direct memorial gifts, visit this link.