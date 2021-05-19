Explore outdoor Fort Wayne with new digital pass

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 20 different hiking, biking and water routes are waiting to be explored through Visit Fort Wayne’s new digital pass.

Visit Fort Wayne was looking for ways to highlight some of the fun ways to enjoy all the outdoor activities the city has to offer. Activities range from easy walking tours of downtown Fort Wayne, to long distance bike routes.

“Every time you do one of the activities you check in and when you check in for one you earn a sticker and when you check in at more location you earn more prizes so it’s a fun thing, a challenge to complete as well as the activity itself,” Kristen Guthrie, Vice President of Marketing for Visit Fort Wayne says.

Prizes include backpacks and water bottles. Luckily, these fun activities can be completed throughout various seasons.

“This will run indefinitely but we will update it with new trails seasonally. So we’re looking forward to developing some winter hikes and some other opportunities for people so we will refresh it occasionally but it will run as long as it can,” Guthrie says.

A link to view and download the pass can be found here.