Experiment puts Manchester HS students on the map, in the air

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Physics and Engineering team at Manchester Junior Senior High School is giving locals something to celebrate. Out of 600 teams, they are one of the 57 to win the NASA TechRise Student Challenge. Now, they get to build their designs and launch their experiments on a NASA-sponsored flight!

During the Challenge, students designed proposals for experiments that will operate and collect data from space, on a suborbital rocket or a high-altitude balloon. The Challenge is designed to prepare future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals. Teachers over this STEM program say this is a great start to engineering development, and are already looking at ways to involve other students. Terry Pierce, MJSH Physics and Chemistry Teacher says this is a great start to engineering development.

“The NASA TechRise Student Challenge is a great opportunity for NASA to let students put together a project, come up with something creative, go in front of a judging panel, be voted on, be reviewed, and determined if the product is suitable to be put up into space.” Pierce said.

Students will be testing the effects of lubricants and micro gravity using a testing method for friction known as the pin and disk system. Their proposal got them here, now, the next step is to being building the experiment. NASA is providing $1,500 to build their experiments and a NASA-funded spot to test them, either on suborbital rocket flights operated by Blue Origin or UP Aerospace, or on a high-altitude balloon flight from Raven Aerostar. Gabe Case, a Senior at MJSH and member of the team, says he’s excited for the opportunity.

“When we get this opportunity to put forth something at such a high level it’s truly amazing, and being able to work through the process of such a high scale process being on the high school level just kind of brings an extra step,” Case said.

And the learning experience won’t stop with the Junior and Senior High School students. Aaron Hooks, MJSH Industrial Technology, Engineering, Computer Science Teacher says they are already looking at ways to include more programs in this experience.

“Our curriculum director is thinking about how we can involve the elementary and middle school students in watching this thing progress and understanding what’s happening,” Hooks said, “We’re looking for an opportunity to take this and build on the STEM education students already have in sort of a practical, real world thing.”