Experience cultures all across the world from people who call Fort Wayne home at International Village

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The International Village is wrapping up its celebration of the different cultures and heritages that are part of the Fort Wayne community on Saturday.

“We’re here to celebrate them and get a taste of them and see some of the different musical and dance performances that they have to offer and get some information out about the different organizations that we have here in town,” said Anna Baer, the co-chair for the International Village.







Guests can experience art, food, dance, traditions and culture of places all across the world. The event that is part of the Three Rivers Festival started on Friday at the Freimann Square parking lot.

The event runs until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

