Events are coming back at the coliseum impacting businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Memorial Coliseum welcomes back the first large expo for the first time in almost a year next weekend. The All American Outdoor expo will be taking place Friday through Saturday.

The event was originally planned for January, but was rescheduled. The coliseum has been working closely with the show promoter and putting together a plan of action to keep people safe. The plan is then sent to the Allen County Department of Health to review. The plan details social distancing procedures, cleaning procedures, requirements of facemasks, and other various safety measures that will be put in place.

Randy Brown, General Manager at the coliseum says, “We’ve essentially increased the amount of space by 30%, and that helps giving just more space for people to spread out.”

2,200 people have been approved to be in attendance at one time for the All American Outdoor expo.

“The impact for the coliseum is one thing, if that’s rental dollars, parking, concessions, but the greater impact is the hospitality community. I always say that economic impact is jobs, jobs for our friends and neighbors and the hospitality industry is a major employer in our community. I’ll be happy if the turnout is comparable to the past two years, that would be a victory in my opinion,” Brown says.

Most shows have had a 30% decrease in attendance. The last large show before the shutdown was the home and garden show in March of 2020.

I spoke with Visit Fort Wayne which informed me that they could not supply me with specific numbers of the economic impact from expos that happen here in Fort Wayne.

The coliseum is still looking to fill part time positions if you are looking for a job. If interested, find out how to apply here.