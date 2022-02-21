FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Get ready to pay more at the pump in the coming weeks.

For eight straight weeks, the national average price for gas has gone up. Gas prices in Fort Wayne are up by about nine cents per gallon over the past week. Prices at most stations took a jump up to about $3.39 per gallon. This is a trend that is expected to continue as a result of international tensions and seasonal transitions.

A Russian invasion in Ukraine could result in sanctions by the United States against Russia. Russia could retaliate by curbing the flow of oil. This is a big concern because Russia exports about ten percent of the global oil supply and are the second largest oil producing country. If Russia hampers the export of oil, this will drive oil prices up.

Refineries transitioning from winter gasoline to summer gasoline also drives up the price. Late last week, refiners were giving retailers discounts approaching 40 cents per gallon to get winter gasoline out of their system and make the switch to summer gasoline early. This discount gets much smaller though when the transition has to happen in the spring.

Maintenance at refineries in the spring limits gasoline capacity as well. Refineries do this maintenance in the spring to get ready for the summer driving season. Adding to the problem is a shortage in operating refineries, due to Hurricane Ida taking out two refineries last year.

When you combine an expected seasonal increase of 25 to 75 cents per gallon from March to May, with international tensions, prices could reach four dollars per gallon this spring and summer.

Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, shares his advice on how you can save money at the pump: “I think my advice is to always shop around when you need to fill your tank because prices can vary, yes even in Fort Wayne. There’s also other things that people can do…driving more fuel efficiently could raise your miles per gallon by up to 20 percent. There’s free loyalty programs that you can sign up for that offer a few cents back. There’s credit card rewards that offer you a percentage back.” De Haan adds you can save a couple hundred dollars on your fuel bill each year by following this advice.

The last time we saw gas prices projected to reach these levels was in late 2014. We did get close to these projected numbers in November of last year, but we should exceed those levels.

A possible way to relieve these high numbers is by waiving the fuel tax, but this would require a feat of bipartisan congressional action. A 5 percent discount will be able to be achieved with this action, but it is not a likely scenario.

To track the latest prices, visit GasBuddy’s website.