HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a woman on Monday after police found black mold growing inside of dishes inside a home with three juvenile children.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Kathleen Avenue on Sunday night. According to an affidavit, Jordan Medicis, 29, said she believed her children were unsafe, however the officer responding said Medicis exhibited “paranoid delusions” and felt she did not seem fit to care for her children properly.

DCS was contacted to help evaluate the home, but Medicis locked the officer outside and called 911 to request another officer be dispatched to her house because she felt unsafe. When officers were allowed inside, they said they could smell urine emanating from inside the home, and several cats and clutter were observed in the living room.

Officers also said food items left in dishes inside the kitchen sink had black mold growing on them. The affidavit says the downstairs bathroom floor was covered in cat feces rendering it unusable. Police say the house was not safe for the children and the living conditions placed them in danger to their health.

Medicis was arrested and charged with three counts of neglect of a dependent. She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Detention Center and her children were placed by DCS with a friend while an open case could be investigated.