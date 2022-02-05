Evansville police release body camera video from fatal standoff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One person is dead following a brief standoff with police in Evansville around midday Friday.

Evansville Police Sgt. Nick Winsett says officers were dispatched to the area around the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle shortly after 11:00 Friday morning after a suspect reportedly threatened children and a woman.

After arriving on the scene, police say officers found a man holding a woman and several children in a home. Police were able to convince the man to let the children leave, but he kept the woman inside.

Officers eventually made their way into the home, shooting and killing the suspect after he “threatened” a woman with a knife.

Gabriel Whitney says he heard police trying to negotiate with police as the situation unfolded. Hours after the incident, the Evansville Police Department released body camera footage, partially showing the situation and the negotiations.

In a Facebook post, EPD says a trained crisis negotiator tried to negotiate from “around 30 minutes.” Sgt. Winsett called the situation “very fluid,” saying there was never “a point where negotiations were able to work.” Sgt. Winsett says officers “had to intervene” after negotiations with the suspect broke down.

While police say the suspect is dead, they say no one else in the home was injured. No names have been released.

This is a developing story.