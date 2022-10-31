EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Agencies rushed to the scene Sunday afternoon after a plane crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course on 1550 Mesker Park Drive.

We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch tells us three of the four people inside the small plane were taken to the hospital.

Sources tell us the plane is registered to a company out of Atlanta. According to FlightAware, the plane was on its way to Gallatin, Tennessee when it began descending at 7,000 feet around 1:45 p.m.

Just over ten minutes later, officials say the plane was down to 1600 feet and then completely went off radar. We’re told police are still on scene of the crash site. Sergeant Anna Grays says the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.