Escaped python may be inside Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA) – A search is on for a 12-foot python that escaped from its enclosure inside Louisiana’s largest shopping mall.

Cara, a yellow and white Burmese python, slithered away at the Blue Zoo in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday A representative for the zoo says that they are confident that the snake is lost somewhere in the zoo.

“While we’ve created a very secure home for Cara, our Burmese Python, she has slithered out of her exhibit,” the Blue Zoo said in a statement. “Cara is a non-poisonous, friendly snake that enjoys her time interacting with guests during our Snake Education Shows.”

The search team can see where she has been by her tracks, and are using night-vision goggles to aid in the search as pythons are more active at night.

The Blue Zoo — which bills itself as “more than an aquarium, more than a zoo” — was closed Tuesday while search efforts continued, but the Mall of Louisiana remained open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.