Erin’s House raises nearly $60,000 at Common Bond fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne grief support organization ‘Erin’s House for Grieving Children’ hosted Roberto Clemente Jr. as the 2020 Common Bond featured speaker on Thursday, July 30 at Parkview Field for a socially distanced fundraising event.

“As the final donations are coming in, we are pleased to share that we have raised nearly $60,000 towards the mission,” stated Debbie Meyer, Executive Director of Erin’s House for Grieving Children. “We can’t thank Roberto enough for his vulnerability in sharing his grief journey with us.”

The money raised from this event will be used to support services and programming for grieving families.

One guest described the evening simply as “incredibly moving.” Another guest noted, “Roberto provided great insight and inspiration.”

Meyer said in a way, the change of venue was perfect because their keynote speaker was former professional baseball player and sports broadcaster Roberto Clemente Jr. Clemente lost his father, Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente, to a plane crash when he was seven years old. Clemente said he could have used a place like Erin’s House in the aftermath of his father’s death.

“I needed a place like Erin’s House growing up, there’s no doubt, ” said Clemente. “It’s very tough. You’re very empty, you’re in a place that sometimes can go dark, like for me, so having a support network like they provide is priceless.”

The organization also announced their annual ‘Healing Hearts Volunteer Award’ recipients. All 200 volunteers all stepped up to the challenge when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.