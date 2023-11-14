FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Officials with the campaign for gubernatorial candidate Eric Doden recently announced that it has collected the required number of petition signatures to have Doden on the May 2024 Republican ballot for governor.

According to a news release from the campaign, officials report that Doden’s campaign is the first of the 2024 Indiana gubernatorial field to reach the signature requirement for ballot access. To make the ballot, officials said that candidates are required to collect 4,500 signatures from registered voters, 500 from each of the state’s nine congressional districts.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the hard work and commitment from our volunteers and staff who made hitting this goal possible,” Doden said in the release. “This campaign is strong because Hoosiers across the state share our bold vision for real plans and results that put Main Street first.”

After the signatures are collected, the release said the signatures are validated by local county clerks before they are submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office ahead of the early 2024 filing deadline.

The campaign reports that Doden has raised more than $5 million for his campaign and has conducted a $2 million fall statewide advertising campaign.

Many candidates have announced their intention to join the Republican primary for the state’s governor position. According to previous reports, the candidates include:

Brad Chambers, Indiana’s former secretary of commerce

Curtis Hill, a former Indiana Attorney General;

Mike Braun, a current U.S. Senator for Indiana;

Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s current lieutenant governor;

Eric Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation;

Jamie Reitenour.

In the Democratic primary, Jennifer McCormick, the former superintendent of public instruction for Indiana, announced her intention to run for governor. Donald Rainwater, a Libertarian, has also announced his intention to run for the position.

In a statement previously provided to FOX59/CBS4, officials with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office said that official candidate filing for the 2024 state and federal primary election does not start until January.