HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrest a man early Saturday morning after they say an improperly lit bicycle led to drugs in his backpack.

According to an affidavit, officers tried to stop Jason Grantham, 45, for the improperly lit bicycle. EPD says Grantham ignored orders and fled through a parking lot before crashing.

The affidavit says Grantham was ordered multiple times to get on the ground but did not comply which led to a taser being used. It also says it took two tries to get Grantham into custody.

Officers allegedly found a plastic bag that had a white envelope with a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC. Later on, officers reportedly found a smaller bag with a white crystal substance that ted positive for methamphetamines and fentanyl.

EPD also states a glass pipe and a makeshift pipe were in the bag. Grantham allegedly said he used the pipes to smoke meth.

Grantham is facing multiple possession counts and resisting law enforcement.