Entertainment business again planned for former Marsh location

A former Marsh building on Maplecrest Road has once again been planned to become an entertainment business.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New plans have been drawn up to turn a former northeast Fort Wayne Marsh store into an entertainment business. The move comes nearly two years after the building was bought by Allegiant Nonstop for a similar use.

Poochickieburger, LLC has submitted a rezoning request to the Department of Planning Services for the building at 7301 Maplecrest Road. The request describes the business as a “recreation center with arcades, go-karts (electric), miniature golf, and other recreation uses.”

The description in the request is similar to the plan Allegiant, the air carrier, had for the building. It included arcades, mini-golf, go-karts, laser tag and bowling. That plan never materialized.

The new plan is expected to be presented at November’s city plan commission public hearing.

WANE 15 has reached out to the rezoning applicant for details on the project.