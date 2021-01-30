Enjoy Winterval downtown on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ready to celebrate winter?
The 10th annual Winterval will be held Saturday throughout downtown Fort Wayne.
Among the all-ages activities:
- Winter hikes at Lindenwood Nature Preserve
- skating at Headwaters Park
- Dog fashion show at Promenade Park
Ice carvers will also carve from solid blocks of ice at the Botanical Conservatory, the downtown Allen County Public Library and Science Central. A live ice carving is set for 2 p.m. at the Community Center, as well.
For more information on Winterval 2021 and the schedule, visit FortWayneParks.org.