FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Save the date for April 24, the Sister Cities International Gala is happening virtually. Throughout the event there will be entertainment, a silent auction, and a greeting from Mayor Tom Henry.

Gala tickets are $100 and with that you will receive a Sister Cities cookbook with authentic recipes from Japan, Germany, and more.

The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. The silent auction begins April 19. For more information visit the website.